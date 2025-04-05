Brownsburg hiring fair to address local employment needs

In an effort to bridge the gap between job seekers and local employers in Hendricks County, the Town of Brownsburg is gearing up for its second annual Hiring Fair.

It's set to take place on April 9th at Connection Pointe Christian Church from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

This initiative comes at a crucial time, as local businesses like Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park are looking to fill dozens of open positions for their busy season that begins this month.

Max Orsini, recently relocated from Maryland to take on the role of Social Media and Marketing Manager at IRP.

“I’m incredibly passionate about motor sports and auto racing and the history that is at this track,” he said.

With the 65th racing season starting, Orsini noted the importance of hiring for around 25 open positions across multiple departments, from race operations to ticketing.

“Having a full staff is essential to providing a great race day atmosphere for our fans and drivers,” Orsini said.

The upcoming hiring fair is part of Brownsburg’s efforts to address a need for workers.

“We noticed a lack of applications on our end and heard similar concerns from local businesses,” said Bailey Remender, Human Resource Senior Manager for the Town of Brownsburg.

In neighboring Avon, also in Hendricks County, businesses are also seeking talent.

Avon Gardens, which hosts around 90 weddings each season, is on the lookout for wedding coordinators at the hiring fair.

“This is a great way for people to get involved in the event space,” Avon Gardens Co-Owner Taylor Doehrman said.

Brownsburg leaders emphasized that a skilled workforce is a key factor in attracting new businesses and helping them thrive.

“We’ve seen an influx of available jobs, with local businesses bringing in approximately 1,900 full-time positions,” added Remender.

Following the success of last year’s inaugural event, which drew around 100 attendees, officials are hopeful for an even greater turnout this time around.

Job seekers are encouraged to bring their resumes and explore opportunities across a wide range of industries.