Brownsburg home catches fire after suspected lightning strike

BROWNSBURG — A home in Brownsburg caught on fire Saturday morning after what the fire department says was a suspected lightning strike.

Brownsburg Fire Territory said they responded to the home in the 700 block of Hummingbird Drive around 7 a.m.

Brownsburg Fire Territory

BFT says the fire is still under investigation but it is believed to be caused by a lightning strike.

The department said the family had working smoke alarms and was able to evacuate quickly.

As a reminder, the department is encouraging homeowners to test their smoke alarms "for your family, yourself and your community as it could save your life," they said.

Brownsburg residents are encouraged to visit the Brownsburg Fire Territory website to request a smoke alarm appointment.

