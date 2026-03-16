Brownsburg Meijer Supercenter opening on May 6

BROWNSBURG — Meijer will open a new supercenter in Brownsburgon May 6, increasing the retailer's store count to 44 in the state.

The new 159,000 square-foot supercenter is located at 9202 E. 56th Street.

The store will feature the wide assortment of fresh produce and grocery staples that Hoosier-state residents know and love, including bakery, meat, seafood and deli departments, a floral area, garden center, apparel and home goods, all at a great value.

The supercenter will also include a full-service pharmacy with a drive-through option, health and beauty care section, an expansive pet department, electronics, toys and sporting goods. More details about the store will be shared closer to its grand opening. A Meijer Express gas station will open on April 8 adjacent to the store.

"We know value and convenience are key for our busy customers who are stretching their dollars, and our supercenters are a one-stop-shop that delivers both every day," said Jess Murray, Vice President of the Indiana Region for Meijer. "We are excited to join the Brownsburg community and look forward to opening our doors to customers later this spring."

There are still select part- and full-time job openings available. Interested job seekers can find more details and apply online at https://jobs.meijer.com/stores.