Brownsburg moves ahead with plans for Texas Roadhouse

BROWNSBURG — Texas Roadhouse is one step closer to serving its famous rolls and honey cinnamon butter in Brownsburg.

Town officials said Monday that plans are moving ahead for a proposed Texas Roadhouse behind Brownsburg Village Center, south of the Interstate 74 on-ramp and east of North Green Street.

The development is scheduled to go before the Brownsburg Advisory Plan Commission for review later this spring.

“This proposal is another example of the strong momentum we’re seeing in Brownsburg’s commercial areas,” Town Council President Ben Lacey said Monday in a release. “Projects like this help expand dining options and support local jobs. Brownsburg continues to be an attractive destination for quality restaurants and investment, and we’re happy to see interest from a well-known brand like Texas Roadhouse.”

Town officials say Texas Roadhouse independently chose the site after a market analysis that looked at “population, traffic counts, market trends, and how the location fits with Brownsburg’s transportation and comprehensive plans.”

The Texas Roadhouse near I-74 would join the restaurant off U.S. 36 and Ronald Reagan Parkway in Avon.

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