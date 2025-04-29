Brownsburg residents concerned about potential rezone impacting animal sanctuary

BROWNSBURG —The Brownsburg Advisory Plan Commission considered a request to conditionally zone 5.6 acres of land to the R-3 Residential District upon annexation at Monday's meeting.

Town of Brownsburg

The applicant, David Weekley Homes, is requesting the conditional annexation and rezone of land for an entrance on to County Road 800.

“A lot of times when we look at a particular subdivision, we look at the total number of lots created. Once you get over a certain point, we really wanna see a second entrance. It’s a safety measure. If there’s an accident right at an entrance there’s another way out," Development Services Director Jenna Wertman said.

The original development called "Hawk's Landing" anticipated a bridge being built across the creek.

Wertman says that bridge is not feasible.

Town of Brownsburg

“They’re extremely costly. Both to put in and to maintain. From a functionality standpoint, the numbers just don’t quite work," she said.

The plan commission gave applicant David Weekley Homes recommendations to consider before presenting again at the next meeting on May 28.

Those recommendations:

•Meet with any willing residents in the area

•Clear plan for buffering

•Present a traffic study

•Be willing to remove up to seven lots

Dozens of concerned neighbors spoke out against the rezoning at Monday's meeting.

One of them was Olivia Head who says her property is next to where the potential entrance will be.

“The construction disruptance that will bring, the noise, the traffic," Head said.

Olivia Head



Head is the founder of Oinking Acres Farm Rescue & Sanctuary, a refuge for unwanted & abandoned pot belly pigs & other farm animals.

Her home, located .8 miles away from the sanctuary, is where she takes care of the most in-need animals.

“A lot of them are elderly. They have advanced health concerns," she said. "It will be absolutely devastating to the animals that have lived here for the last two years," she said.