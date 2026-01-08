Bruno Mars announces first stadium tour in nearly a decade, coming to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Bruno Mars announced his first stadium tour in nearly a decade with a stop in Indianapolis this fall.

Mars will headline The Romantic Tour at Lucas Stadium on September 9, 2026. Joining him will be nine-time GRAMMY winner Anderson Paak as DJ Pee Wee across all dates. RAYE will provide additional support for the Indianapolis show.

The massive stadium tour spans nearly 40 shows across North America, Europe, and the UK following Mars' last full headlining tour, the 24K Magic World Tour in 2017.

The tour launches April 10 in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium and includes major cities like Houston, Atlanta, Chicago, Toronto, Paris, Amsterdam and Denver.

The announcement follows news of Mars' long-awaited fourth solo album, "The Romantic," arriving February 27, 2026. The project's first single releases Thursday.

Ticket Information: Artist presale begins Wednesday, January 14 at 12 p.m. local time for fans who sign up at BrunoMars.com by Monday, January 12 at 10 a.m. PT.

General public tickets go on sale Thursday, January 15 at 12 p.m. local time.

All North American dates are sponsored by MGM Resorts International and The Pinky Ring at Bellagio.