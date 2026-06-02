Bryson Tiller's "The Neo Trapsoul" tour includes stop at Ruoff Music Center

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WRTV) — Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum-selling artist Bryson Tiller is making a stop in Indiana this fall.

Tiller announced his return to the stage for his upcoming headline tour, The Neo Trapsoul Tour, featuring artists Majid Jordan, Ty Dolla $ign, and Austin Millz on select dates.

The announcement builds on recent momentum for Tiller, who is gearing up to release a brand-new album. Last month, he dropped his new single, “IT’S OK” from the upcoming project. Last October, he both celebrated the 10-year anniversary of his groundbreaking debut T R A P S O U L and released the double-album Solace & The Vices.

The Neo Trapsoul Tour will be available first through presale on Wednesday at noon in North America, the UK, and Europe.

The expansive 61-date run will make a stop at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, on Friday, October 2.

His first show will be on Aug. 27 in West Valley City, Utah.