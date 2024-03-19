Bryson Tiller to perform in Indianapolis this summer

INDIANAPOLIS — Miss out on a chance to see Bryson Tiller in Indianapolis this summer? One word: DON'T.

The R&B and Hip-Hop artist announced the upcoming release of his new album, Bryson Tiller, along with his upcoming North America tour featuring 30 performances this spring and summer.

Tiller will make a stop at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park on Tuesday, June 25 with special guests DJ Nitraine and Slum Tiller.

Tickets will be available starting with various pre-sales on Wednesday, March 20.

General onsale starts on Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m. local time at ticketmaster.com.