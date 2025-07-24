BSU students showcase work at Indy Shorts International Film Festival

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indy Shorts International Film Festival is underway.

“We’re here to showcase their art of short films. Short films are 40 minutes or less. They’re short, but we program them in blocks by theme. You’ll see anywhere from three to 13 short films by theme," Director of Marketing with Heartland Film Jessica Chapman said.

The six-day festival features a lineup of 253 short films curated into 39 themed programs, with screenings held at Living Room Theaters and Newfields.

Indy Shorts highlights talent from right here in the Hoosier state and beyond.

“They’re coming from all over the world. But we also have 19 short films that were based in Indiana, so they have Indiana ties in some way," Chapman said.

Ball State students with Radiance Cinema showcased the World Premieres of their six short films on Wednesday.

“It’s giving them actual real-life experience early on, that they might not have been able to get until later in their careers," she said.

Recent BSU grad Elizabeth Reed is the writer and director of “Sizzle.”

“I wanted to write something that was about the power of feminine friendships. That’s a big theme in my life, and a lot of my work is the power of women combined," Reed said.

The short is about estranged childhood best friends who are reunited by their old imaginary friend and must work together to send him back.

“They solve some problems, learn new things, close old wounds along the way," she said.

Recent BSU grad Luke Heitmann is the writer and director of “Wanting.”

“Short form content is really popular right now. Being able to convey a story in a shorter amount of time and hook the audience in sooner," Heitmann said.

The short is about a guy who struggles to confront his crush at a party, and is granted three wishes by a genie to get what he desires.

“They’re able to come together, face their own fears, deal with their problems and their thoughts and everything. In the end, it’s a beautiful story about anxiety, love and doing what you love," he said.

Indy Shorts runs until July 27.