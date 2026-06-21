Buc-ee’s gas station chain plans to open its first Indiana location in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WRTV) -- The state of Indiana may be getting its first Buc-ee's. Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers says his city has spent three years working with the popular gas station chain on securing a location to build one just off of I-65, south of Worthsville Road.

"We're really excited to have them come in," Mayor Myers said. "We were excited when they reached out to us that we got on their map as a place to be."

Myers said the massive travel center would include 120 fueling stations and 42 electric vehicle stations.

"For us, it means a lot of jobs," he said. "It's gonna also mean the income tax we'll get off of it, the fuel taxes we'll get off of it...all these are good things for the community."

The news of a possible Buc-ee's is exciting some nearby residents, but for some others, it isn't welcome, at least at the currently proposed site.

"I love Buc-ee's, so I say bring it on... I'll probably be there all the time. It'll probably be a problem for me," Nolynn Reese told News 8.

Meanwhile, Nick Hunter, who lives close to the proposed site, says: "We wanted to live out in the country to be out in the country and this is gonna have a significant amount of light pollution on top of the increased traffic and dangers there. I actually like Buc-ee's. I've got t-shirts, I've got it all. I just don't want them in my backyard."

The Buc-ee's proposal, which would rezone the property from agricultural to industrial, is set to go in front of the Greenwood Plan Commission Monday night, before going to the full city council for approval.

"The council members are excited about it, our employees are excited about it," Mayor Myers said. "Many, many people in the community are excited about it, so I'm sure it will pass."

Myers estimates that if the Buc-ee's is greenlit, it will be open to the public within two and a half years.