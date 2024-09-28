Business incubator expanding to help aspiring entrepreneurs with criminal backgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS — NICHE, a minority business incubator, is looking for its next group of aspiring entrepreneurs.

The next round of the program will focus specifically on Hoosiers with a criminal background.

"We want to help people with criminal backgrounds change their future, regardless of their past, and equip them with the same education, mentors, network and financial resources as we have all of our other students," Tosseia Holmes, Executive Director of Niche Incorporated, said.

NICHE, which stands for neighborhood incubator for creatives hustlers and entrepreneurs, has served 126 people over the last four years.

Niche 1.0 is a 12-month program that connects entrepreneurs with coaches and resources to develop a business plan and company brand.

The organization also has Niche 2.0, which focuses on growing existing businesses. Niche Jr. is a summer camp for future entrepreneurs.

"We identified through 1.0 and even our 2.0 program, that folks with a criminal background just tend to have a lot more challenges and a taller barrier to overcome," Holmes said.

That is why the organization is launching NICHE 4.0. It's the same 12-month program with additional wrap around services targeting barriers like obtaining a license, building credit and accessing funding.

Chef Juszina Maria completed NICHE 1.0.

"When you're a business owner, it's not like they give you a book on how to do what, so by me going through the NICHE program, it covered everything, everything that I thought I knew I really didn't know," Juszina said.

She launched her business Juszina Maria Catering Studio in 2018 and was able to go full time this year.

A move she felt confident in after completing the NICHE program.

In June, she won the grand prize of $25,000 from the NICHE pitch contest.

"The grant helped so much. I had needed a catering van, and I was able to purchase my catering van. I was able to purchase supplies for the business, and also payroll for my employees and rent here. So, it really helped," Chef Juszina Maria said.

The deadline to apply for NICHE 4.0 targeted at those with a criminal background is Monday, September 30. Participants are required to have stable housing and employment because it is a 12-month commitment.

"We know that economics continues to be a leading cause for recidivism as well as violence, where we have communities that have less we tend to see more violence. We want to create an opportunity where folks can think beyond full time employment, where they can think beyond just picking up a trade and really begin to take pride in the ideas that they have," Holmes said.

The program starts October 19.