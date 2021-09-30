Butler Blue nominated for Mascot Hall of Fame

INDIANAPOLIS — One of Indiana's most beloved bulldogs needs your help to get a spot in the Mascot Hall of Fame.

Butler Blue would be the first live mascot in the Hall, which is located in Whiting, Indiana. Butler University started its live mascot program in 2000.

"Blue [IV] is the big man on campus at Butler,” his handler Evan Krauss said. “He’s also a celebrity in Indianapolis. He cannot go anywhere in town without being stopped by people who want to pet him and get a selfie.”

Voting runs October 3-9. You can vote here.

If Blue is inducted, he'll join the Indianapolis Colts’ Blue and Indiana Pacers’ Boomer, who were both inducted in 2020.

The 2021 Mascot Hall of Fame inductees will be officially announced at the “Cue the Confetti Fundraiser” on November 5 and the official induction ceremony will be held June 11, 2022.