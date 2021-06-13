Butler live mascots to be featured in Netflix series

INDIANAPOLIS — Two of the Circle City's most well-known live mascots will be featured in an upcoming Netflix series.

Butler Blue III (Trip) and Butler Blue IV (Blue) will appear in an hour-long Season Two episode of the Netflix docuseries Dogs.

Butler says the episode follows the transition between Trip and Blue and features both of their handlers, Michael Kaltenmark and Evan Krauss. Part of the episode was filmed when Kaltenmark was receiving a kidney transplant in January 2020.

“Having the dogs all those years, people would tell me, ‘You should have a reality show.’ I did always think that would be cool, but I never felt like we had the platform," Kaltenmark said in a news release. "When this opportunity came along and we got it, I was pretty excited. To be included in a Netflix series—this is big time.”

Dogs Season Two is available for streaming on Netflix beginning July 7.

Watch the video above to see a preview of the show!