Butler Mascot Blue IV at home recovering following successful surgery

INDIANAPOLIS — Beloved Butler University Mascot Blue IV is at home resting Saturday night after surgery to repair a leg injury.

Blue’s handler posted a video of him leaving the vet following a successful surgery to repair a torn CCL, which is the canine version of a torn ACL.

The road to recovery starts now. pic.twitter.com/1D0QNJjd37 — Butler Blue IV (@TheButlerBlue) October 21, 2023

Since coming home, he’s mostly been sleeping, which is what his handler says he usually does on weekends.

Since the doctor has ordered more rest for Blue, he’s called in some reinforcements to help carry out his duties.

Blue IV's handler

Next week, Blue III and Blue IV’s mom, Violet, will deliver acceptance letters to high school seniors who have been admitted into Butler University.

Butler introduced their mascot program in 2000 when the university decided to get a pet English bulldog. Blue IV has been at the school since Jan. 2020.

For more information on Blue IV and Butler’s mascot program, click here.