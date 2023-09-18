Butler ranks No.1 in US list of Best Midwest Universities

INDIANAPOLIS — Butler University earned the number one spot on a list of Best Midwest Universities.

This is the sixth consecutive year the college ranked No. 1 on U.S. News & World Report's Best College Rankings.

Butler also ranked as the No. 1 Most Innovative School in the Midwest for the ninth consecutive year and No. 1 for Undergraduate Teaching for the third consecutive year.

Rankings are based on peer assessment surveys sent to university presidents, provosts, and admissions deans.

“This recognition is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our faculty, staff, and students who tirelessly strive for excellence in education,” Butler University President James Danko said. “At Butler, we are committed to fostering a transformative learning environment that empowers our students to become tomorrow’s compassionate, innovative, and engaged leaders. I want to thank the entire Butler community for their collective efforts in achieving this remarkable milestone."

In addition to the No.1 ranking from U.S. News & World Report, Butler was recognized

in the past month as one of the nation’s top universities by both The Princeton Reviewand The Wall Street Journal.