Butler-Tarkington neighbors working to preserve former IPS School 86

INDIANAPOLIS— Neighbors in Butler-Tarkington are working to preserve former IPS School 86. Right now, it's owned by Butler University and its future is unclear.

The school has been a landmark in the neighborhood since 1939 when the first phase was built. It was expanded in 1950.

Eric Parker attended School 86 from 1968-1977.

WRTV

"Us walking to school every day, we were coming from all directions, no sign of a school bus or anything like that we all lived in the neighborhood, very diverse families." said Parker.

During the integration lawsuit involving IPS, the federal courts in the 70’s noted that they had a formula to figure out integration. The judge noted that School 86 was one of the only schools that had met the formula just naturally because of the diverse nature of the neighborhood," said Ed Fujawa a local historian.

For the last few months, Fujawa has been working to help preserve School 86. He started an online petition that now has 150 signatures.

Fujawa says the building was bought by Butler University in the late 1990's and housed the International School of Indiana until 2022. Fujawa says he wants it to be reused for another purpose.

"Whether it be for a Butler use, academic or administrative, community center or community hub or even apartments, residential or alumni housing, something that will benefit the neighborhood," said Fujawa.

The Butler-Tarkington Neighborhood Association has been working with Butler University on what to do now.

In a statement Butler University says, "Butler University’s Gateway Projectis our vision for the future of campus and how it interconnects with Midtown neighborhoods. Earlier this month, we received a $22.5 million grant from Lilly Endowment to partially fund several initiatives within the Gateway Project, including a Safety and Transit Hub that will service pedestrians, cyclists, and vehicular traffic in the neighborhood; a wellness center for youth sports at MLK Center; and additional playgrounds and walking space, a multi-use sports field, pickleball courts, and green infrastructure at Tarkington Park. In addition to these and other projects, identifying the right use for former IPS School 86 is an important piece of the Gateway Project, and we continue to explore several potential uses for that property. We have conducted several listening sessions over the past several months with our Midtown neighbors and engaged other interested stakeholders in discussions about the future of our campus, including the future of former IPS School 86. As we make progress this academic year toward finalizing a decision about the property, we will continue to communicate with our Midtown neighbors who we know are eager to learn of our plans."

Butler University has had multiple conversations with Midtown neighbors and are partnering to host listening sessions during the school year. The first one is scheduled for October 8.