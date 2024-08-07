Butler University awarded $22.5 million to continue improving neighborhoods

INDIANAPOLIS — Butler University is getting more than $20 million dollars, but they're not spending it all on the school.

WRTV’s Amber Grigley explains what neighborhood projects the money will support and how the community is embracing the changes.

"My mom and grandmother used to go to the Martin Luther King Center across the street. I remember when it used to be a court up there and right here," Andre Morris, who has been living in the Tarkington Park community for 35 years said.

The Tarkington Park community has a unique way of tugging at the hearts of so many.

"We've been here now for 10 years, we used to live in Carmel and we always found ourselves coming towards this side," Jenny Bizzoco said.

“This is a really booming area for the community and they're doing a lot of modernizing to the homes and apartment areas here. So, it's actually growing," Morris said.

"We have a lot more to offer now to this community," Bizzoco said.

So, you can imagine the excitement buzzing, when Butler University received $22.5 million dollars in grant funding to continue work in the community.

"If there's going to be more improvements, 'oh my god!' Kudos! Kudos to whoever's doing it, Lilly and other institutions that want to help the community because we need it," Bizzoco said.

The grant is from Lilly Endowment Inc., all part of its vision to strengthen quality of life in Indiana communities.

"We've been fortunate in recent years to have a number in large grants, but this is our largest in recent years," Jonathan Purvis, VP of University Advancement at Butler University said.

The Butler Gateway Project: Creating a Thriving Midtown includes the MLK Center expansion, Tarkington Park Phase II expansion, and funding support for Midtown Indy.

Along with other campus projects including the restoration of Holcomb Gardens and the construction of a new safety and transit hub.

"We did really a year's worth of engagement. Really understanding the needs of the community and how Butler's interest can really intersect with the community. So, this is truly a partnership," Purvis said.

"It's always great to see more money, more people, more diversity. It's important," Morris said.

One of the highlights noted in the expansion of Tarkington Park Phase II was a pickleball court, something neighbors tell us they're very excited about. Butler said they plan to start some of the projects as early as this fall.