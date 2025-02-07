Butler University hosts 7th annual Black Leadership Summit amid challenges to diversity initiatives

INDIANAPOLIS — In a time when government efforts are aimed at removing programs that promote diversity, equity, and inclusion, hundreds of students gathered at Butler University on Friday for the 7th annual Black Leadership Summit.

The event, hosted by Fishers High School's Future Black Leaders student group in collaboration with Butler University, attracted around 350 students from 16 predominantly white schools across central Indiana.

The summit provided a day of fellowship, connection, and education for young Black students. Dr. Khalilah Marbury, Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and Student Affairs at Butler University, emphasized the significance of the gathering.

“It is just a day of connection, community, education, awareness around what it means to be a leader and a Black youth in today's society,” Marbury said.

Jayden Rucker, a senior at Fishers High and president of the Future Black Leaders group, played a key role in planning this year's summit. He noted that the theme, “Embrace,” was centered on celebrating culture and togetherness.

“We're focusing on leadership... how people can be involved in their community and help others,” Rucker explained.

The summit featured approximately eight influential Black speakers from the community, including Butler alum Anthony Murdock II, who has established a scholarship for aspiring Black entrepreneurs.

Murdock used poetry and self-reflection to inspire attendees, stating, “My muse is the culmination of a myriad of mess-ups turned upside down into a masterpiece of motivation.”

Gianna Fowler, a junior at Fishers High School, highlighted the importance of connection among attendees.

“I just want them to take away that they are not alone and they can do it, whether with themselves or with others,” she remarked.

The summit focused on essential topics such as community involvement, college readiness, personal health, networking, and promoting self-worth. As the event celebrated its seventh year, its ongoing relevance was underscored by the current climate where many government agencies and corporations are dismantling diversity initiatives.

Despite these challenges, Marbury expressed strong support for the summit and its mission.

“I think the people here, particularly in the Butler community, are absolutely supportive of everything this event stands for. We will continue to support the future Black leaders moving forward and hope to continue to watch them grow,” she affirmed.

The Black Leadership Summit serves as a vital platform for fostering leadership and empowerment among young Black students, reinforcing the importance of community and connection in the face of adversity.