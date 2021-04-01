Butler University launches food pantry for students

INDIANAPOLIS — We've heard a lot during the pandemic about the increased need for help from food pantries for families, but it's also a concern for college students.

Butler University has taken a big step to help its students ease that concern with "The Butler Food Pantry" that opened this month in Atherton Union.

The pantry provides free, nonperishable food packages for any Butler student in need of assistance. According to a recent national survey, about 30% of college students experience food insecurity.

"Being able to see how appreciative the students who have (to utilize) the pantry are that we have this resource on campus has been awesome," Brooke Blevins, A Butler senior and volunteer center student director, said. "It's been a really great response and I think it will just continue to get better as we develop and grow the pantry more."

Packages are distributed on Wednesdays and Fridays every other week and all Butler students are eligible to request one box per distribution week.

The privacy of students who use the service will be maintained and all staff members have signed confidentiality agreements.

