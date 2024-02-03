Butler University raises money for Special Olympics through Polar Plunge event

INDIANAPOLIS — Dozens of people showed they’re willing to take a dive into freezing cold water for a good cause on Saturday.

Butler University hosted a Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Indiana. Those who participated raised a minimum of $100 for the fundraiser.

WRTV

This is the 25th year for the fundraiser, which runs from Feb. 2 to March 2. Special Olympics Indiana hopes to raise $1 million this year.

Butler Ambassadors for Special Olympics kicked off the Polar Plunge season. Officials say during their first Polar Plunge, the university raised $11,000. This year, they are on track to raise $60,000.

WRTV

Several more plunges are planned within the next month at various locations. For more information, click here.