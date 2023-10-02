Butler University's mascot to undergo surgery

INDIANAPOLIS — The official mascot for Butler University will undergo surgery on his leg this week, the school announced.

Butler Blue IV was diagnosed with a cruciate ligament injury in his right hind leg and will undergo surgery on Tuesday, October 3. His handler, Evan Krauss, says the injury is a result of slow degeneration and not sudden trauma.

After surgery, Blue will be off duty for several weeks with a strict regimen of rest and physical therapy.

“The health of Butler Blue IV is our top priority,” said his handler Krauss. “Our focus for the time being will be his recovery.”

You can find updates of Blue’s recovery on his social channels under handle, @TheButlerBlue.