Butler's beloved mascot Blue IV stepping away from public appearances

INDIANAPOLIS — Butler University fans will notice a familiar face missing when the men's basketball team takes on UConn at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Wednesday, as well as at other events in the foreseeable future.

Blue IV, the university's beloved English bulldog mascot, will no longer make public appearances, the university announced on the mascot's social media accounts.

The post noted that serving as mascot for the entire university is a year-round job with no off-season, saying Blue is "dog-tired" and his team decided he should step away from public events to rest. However, he will continue to maintain a presence on social media.

Blue IV was born October 30, 2019, making him 6 years old. Butler University told WRTV that maintaining a year-round schedule for a live mascot is demanding, and the university regularly evaluates what is in the best interest of both the Butler community's safety and the animal's well-being.

"Out of an abundance of care, the University has decided Blue IV will no longer make public appearances," a university spokesperson said.

The university said it will begin searching for a new live mascot soon

Butler has not provided additional details about the timeline for finding Blue IV's successor or specific health concerns that may have contributed to the decision.