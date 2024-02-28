Butler's Pizza returns to serving west siders at the AMP at 16 Tech

INDIANPOLIS — Seven years after closing their doors, Butler’s Pizza is back opening a new location at the AMP at 16 TECH.

Earlier this month we stopped in during the busy lunch rush.

“We’re still getting through the kinks, trying to better things, and adding additional products,” said Maria Butler, who’s husband now owns the business.

Butler’s Pizza opened in 1990 by Rodney and Amanda Butler. For 27 years they ran three shops on the west side. They all closed in 2017.

Five years ago, Dionne Butler decided to bring back his parents business and turned that into a reality in November.

“It feels great. It feels really really great just to serve the community again,” said Dionne Butler.

“I knew how much work he and his parents have done over the years. I was very nervous. Being a business owner is demanding, you don’t have any days off,” said Maria Butler.

Butler’s Pizza at the AMP is a different model now that it’s in a food hall instead of a stand alone business.

“Now were in a food court area. This is high traffic and a lot of people who just didn’t know about the business, so it’s definitely a little more of a challenge now, it’s a little bit busier but were all up for the challenge,” said Dionne Butler.

Everyone in the Butler family has a hand in helping out. Dionne’s parents still make business and are there for guidance.

“Parents are always giving advice and I appreciate so much of that from them,” said Dionne Butler.

Dionne and Maria’s three kids work there too.

“It’s really good — but sometimes there’s those sibling rivalries. Like 'I thought you said you were gonna do this', but then it’s fine. We get it done,” said Dionne Butler.

The hope for the Butler’s is to pass on the value of hard work and keep the family business going.

"Sometimes I still kind of wake up and can’t believe I’m a business owner you know what I mean, but I think it’s amazing. I just have to pinch myself sometimes,” said Dionne.

Butler’s Pizza is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday for pick-up only.