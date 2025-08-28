BUTTER Fine Art Fair returns for fifth year

INDIANAPOLIS — On Wednesday afternoon, final preparations are underway at the Stutz building as organizers get ready to welcome people back to BUTTER. This year’s theme centers on remembrance.

“I hope they really feel the remembrance theme — not only remembering where we’ve come from in the past 50, 60, 70 years as Black people, but also just from 2021 from that first BUTTER,” said Lauryn Smith, the BUTTER events fellow.

Since its start, the festival has featured 189 artists from Indiana and around the world who have sold more than $900,000 worth of artwork, including 24 BUTTER artwork acquisitions by 11 major institutions for permanent collections.

One of them is Theodore Ball.

“I’ve been an artist my entire life. My mom was my first art teacher,” Ball said.

Ball first got involved by helping with installations. Last year, he showed his work for the first time.

“I told a few friends of mine I wanted to be on the inside and so that was always the goal. To actually see it on the wall, my name next to it it was shocking, I was proud, and I was even more proud when it sold,” he said.

A new focus for 2025 is film. Indianapolis director Chris Wilborn will be showcasing a teaser of his documentary, Moving With the Spirit.

“It's actually based in faith, resilience, redemption and community,” Wilborn said.

He said the opportunity is especially meaningful because he grew up in Indianapolis.

“The people being able to come out, the community and see a little bit of what I've been doing but most importantly but the true, real raw talent here in Indianapolis,” said Wilborn.

The art fair will also include other film activations, an expanded exhibition hall and a new retail experience.

Schedule:



Thursday, August 28: Preview Night (6-8 pm)

Friday, August 29: Education Day sponsored by Lumina Foundation Opening Day and Night (11 am-10 pm)

Saturday, August 30: BUTTER Day 2 (11 am-10 pm)

Saturday, August 30: MELT: Naptown’s Hottest Dance Party (10 pm-3 am)

Sunday, August 31: BUTTER Day 3 (11 am-6 pm)

General admission tickets cost $50 per person, which includes unlimited access to BUTTER on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Preview Night tickets are $175 for Thursday night and include general admission with weekend return access.