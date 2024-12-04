Watch Now
Caitlin Clark and David Letterman stop at Longs Bakery while filming Netflix series

INDIANAPOLIS — Two local legends stopped by Indy's most famous donut shop to film a Netflix series this week.

Indiana native and former TV host David Letterman popped into Long's Bakery with Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark to film for his Netflix show "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman."

In his show, Letterman shares intimate talks with notable celebrities, like Tina Fey, George Clooney, Kim Kardashian and even former president Barack Obama.

Letterman also hosted a talk with Clark on Monday at his alma mater, Ball State University.

The release date of the episode has not yet been announced.

