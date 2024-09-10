Caitlin Clark Effect on display at Indiana Corn maze

INDIANAPOLIS — Caitlin Clark is being honored in the Hoosier State in the most Indiana way possible.

Folks with the CountyLine Orchard in Hobart, about 45 minutes outside Chicago, plowed a Caitlin Clark maze in a corn field.

WATCH | Drone footage shows the Caitlin Clark Corn maze in detail

The intricate design shows a smiling Caitlin Clark holding a basketball in her number 22 Indiana Fever jersey.

The Fever are back in action against the Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Sept. 11 and Friday, Sept 13. Friday's game is on ION and WRTV will have a pregame show starting at 7 p.m.