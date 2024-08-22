Caitlin Clark, Fever assistant coach visit NICU families at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital

INDIANAPOLIS — NICU families at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital recently were in for a surprise visit they won’t forget any time soon.

Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital NICU



Earlier this month, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark and assistant coach Tully Bevilaqua visited families who are staying in the hospital after their child’s premature birth.

“Me and Tully had a really good time meeting [the babies’] families, their siblings, and for me, it was my first time ever in a NICU,” Clark said. “A first for everything and it definitely won’t be my last. We had a blast.”

Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital NICU



They handed out signed basketballs marked with each NICU baby’s footprints. Clark even helped the big sister of a NICU baby work on her basketball-handling skills.

Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital NICU



“It was very emotional for me,” Bevilaqua said. “I’m a parent and there’s no way I can even begin to imagine what the parents are going through. The strength of them and support they get from the staff, they’re like an extended family for them. It’s amazing.”

Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital NICU



Clark and Bevilaqua also took time to talk and meet with the NICU doctors and nurses to learn about what it takes to take care of the babies and their families day in and day out.

WATCH | Indiana's latest headlines