'Calling all animal lovers!': IACS accepting donations to help shelters impacted by Hurricane Helene

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is looking out for pets who are often forgotten in natural disasters. The shelter says animal shelters in the southeast are struggling after the hurricane.

"Due to Hurricane Helene, animal shelters in TN, NC, and GA are all struggling. They don’t have power or running water, they have lost all of their food due to the flooding, and they are still taking in a lot of owned animals that are without a home due to the storm. They are in a complete overflow and struggling to meet the basic needs of their animals," IACS said in a Facebook post.

To help, IACS is accepting donations from the public on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week. The shelter is asking for jugs of water, dry dog and cat food and blankets or towels.

According to the Facebook post, an employee of IACS will be transporting the supplies to Chattanooga and other counties in her own vehicle.

IACS is located at 2600 South Harding St. You can reach out to the shelter at 317-327-1397 or indyacs@indy.gov. You can also visit their website.

