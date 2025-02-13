Cambridge City man dies after being pinned under skid steer

MILTON — A Cambridge City man died after being pinned under a skid steer on Wednesday, authorities said.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 100 block of East North Street on a report of an unresponsive male around 12:30 p.m.

When they arrived, deputies discovered that the individual, later identified as 57-year-old Jospeh Peggs of Cambridge City, was pinned beneath an overturned skid steer.

Medicas responded in an attempt to rescue Peggs and were able to free him from under the equipment, however he died from his injuries a short time later.

Initial investigation indicates the incident was a tragic accident, but authorities will continue to investigate.