Car catches on fire, crashes into church on Indy’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS — A car caught on fire and crashed into a church on the north side of Indianapolis Thursday.

Crews with the Indianapolis Fire Department responded to the Second Presbyterian Church in the 7700 block of North Meridian Street on reports of a fire at around 4:30 p.m.

IFD

The driver, identified as a 61-year-old woman, was rescued by the car and taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

IFD says two IMPD officers were in a parking lot near the church when the crash happened.

The officers, identified as Aaron Duncan and Holly Armstrong, pulled the woman from the car and laid her in the grass.

IFD

According to IFD, Armstrong provided emergency care to the woman while Duncan helped extinguish the fire.

Firefighters extinguished the fire before it could get inside the church.

IFD says a few members of the church were in the building when the crash happened but were unaware of it until notified by authorities.

IFD

Duncan was transported to the hospital for a slight injury to his hand.

A preliminary investigation shows the car drove off the road near the Meridian Street entrance to the church’s parking lot and drove about 100 yards before crashing into the church.