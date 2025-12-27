Car chase leads to Monroe County Airport tarmac, search for suspect continues

MONROE COUNTY — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect in connection to a reported stolen car chase that continued onto the Monroe County Airport tarmac.

Around 4:40 p.m. on Christmas, deputies say they found a Black Chevy Equinox around South Rogers Street and South Rockport Road that had been reported stolen to Bloomington Police on Christmas eve.

Deputies say they attempted a traffic stop on the reported stolen car, but the driver refused to stop.

Deputies pursued the car to the intersection of West Gifford and South Kirby Road, where the driver went straight through the intersection into the main entrance of the Monroe County Airport.

The reported stolen car drove through an interior security gate near the control tower and continued onto the tarmac.

The driver exited the airport by driving through the fence along Kirby Road.

The car chase continued into Greene County.

Monroe County Deputies called off the pursuit when they lost sight of the reported stolen car after several unsuccessful tire deflation attempts.

The car was later found empty behind a residence on East State Road 54 in Greene County.

Bloomington Police Department attempted to use K9 units to track the suspect, but were unsuccessful.

Officers ended up towing the car to investigate further.

The suspect is believed to be caught on security cameras at the Eastern Greene Fire Territory around 5:20 p.m. coming from the area where the car was dumped.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office says the suspect may have stolen a Ford F250.

Deputies warn that the suspect may be in possession of a firearm, and is to be treated armed and dangerous.

If you have an information, reach out to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

