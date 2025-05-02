Car crashes into apartment, driver in serious condition

INDIANAPOLIS — A driver is being treated for serious injuries after crashing a car into an apartment on Indy's west side, per the Indianapolis Fire Department.

The IFD Collapse Rescue Team was dispatched to 6324 Moroso Court at 1:19 p.m. Friday, IFD wrote on Facebook.

The driver, a female, was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

IDF said the damage was contained to a single unit, but utility was shut off for the entire building.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating the cause of the crash.