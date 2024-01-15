Watch Now
Car crashes into fire hydrant, home on the city’s south side

Posted at 8:04 PM, Jan 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-14 20:04:22-05

INDIANAPOLIS — A car crashed into a home on the south side of Indianapolis Saturday morning.

Indianapolis Fire Department crews responded to the home, located at 243 Kansas St., at 11:50 a.m. The home was unoccupied at the time of the crash.

IFD says upon arrival, crews discovered the vehicle had crashed into a fire hydrant at the intersection of Kansas Street and Senate Avenue before the house.

Witnesses informed crews the occupants of the vehicle fled the scene after the crash. IMPD is investigating.

According to IFD, there was no threat of collapse to the home.

