Car crashes into Lebanon home after driver has medical emergency

LEBANON, Ind. (WRTV) — Firefighters in Lebanon say a person is in the hospital after they had a medical emergency and drove into a house on Sunday.

Firefighters shared pictures of the wreck in a post on Facebook. Photos show the back of the car still lodged into the house. They did not say where the home was.

Lebanon Fire Department

Crews say no one was inside the home at the time of the crash and no one else was injured. The Lebanon Fire Department says the driver experienced a medical emergency before the crash.

Lebanon Fire Department

Homeowner Megan Pease commented on the fire department’s post, thanking the department for their assistance.

“Thank you to the first responders who helped in the situation today at our home while we were not there. We were driving back from out of town and had just received a Ring doorbell notification from our neighbor that someone had driven through the back of our house. This portion of our house is our sunroom and also my office, where I spend a lot of my time, including Sunday, working on real estate appraisals.”