Car crashes into nursing and rehabilitation facility on Indy's northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A car crashed into a nursing and rehabilitation facility on the northwest side of Indianapolis Saturday afternoon.

Indianapolis Fire Department said the vehicle crashed into Harcourt Terrace Nursing and Rehabilitation around 3 p.m.

According to the department, a female driver, who is an employee at the facility, hit the building twice as she was coming in to work.

Witnesses told firefighters that the female employee was pulling forward to park when her foot accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake and sent her into the building.

The driver backed out of the building, attempting to park a second time, but again hit the gas and hit the building again.

IFD says the woman was transported to the hospital for checkout. It is unclear if she experienced a medical issue.

The portion of the building that was hit was an unoccupied eating area and suffered minor damage.

No one was injured in the incident.