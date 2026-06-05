Car driver dies in U.S. 231 crash with semitruck-tanker in Tippecanoe County

ROMNEY, Ind. (WRTV) -- A car driver died Friday afternoon in a head-on collision with a semitractor-tanker on U.S. 231 in southern Tippecanoe County, said a news release from the chief deputy of the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office.

The driver, who was the only person in the car, was wearing a seat belt. The release said the Tippecanoe County Coroner's Office was working to determine the identity of the passenger car driver.

U.S. 231 was closed for most of the afternoon between County Road 800 South and State Road 28 in the rural area, the release said.

Investigators think the car driver, about 12:30 p.m. Friday, was southbound when the vehicle crossed the centerline and crashed into a northbound semi that was hauling anhydrous ammonia about a mile north of the unincorporated community of Romney. None of the concentrated agricultural fertilizer leaked from the tanker after the crash.

The crash caused the semi to strike a guardrail near a bridge before coming to rest in a wooded area.

Isaac Hood, 29, of Fowler, who was the only person in the semi, was wearing a seat belt. He declined medical treatment.

Romney is about an hour's drive northwest of downtown Indianapolis.

Neither drugs nor alcohol was suspected to be a factor in the crash, although toxicology testing will be done as a standard part of the investigation.