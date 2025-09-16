Cardi B announces Indianapolis stop on first tour in six years

INDIANAPOLIS — GRAMMY Award-winning rapper Cardi B announced her first tour in six years, with a stop planned for downtown Indianapolis.

The "Little Miss Drama Tour" will include a performance at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, March 14, 2026. The tour supports her upcoming second studio album "Am I The Drama?" which releases Friday, September 19.

The 30+ date arena run marks Cardi B's first full headline arena tour and the biggest tour of her career.

Ticket information:



Cardi B Artist Presale: Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. (fans must sign up by Sunday, Sept. 21 at 10 p.m. PT)

Citi cardmember presale: Monday, Sept. 22 at 7 a.m. through Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 7 a.m.

Verizon customer presale: Monday, Sept. 22 at 7 a.m. through Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 7 a.m.

General public sale: Thursday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com

The new album follows her record-breaking debut "Invasion of Privacy" and includes the recently released tracks "Outside" and "Imaginary Playerz."