Cardi B announces Indianapolis stop on first tour in six years

The "Little Miss Drama Tour" will include a performance at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, March 14, 2026.
Scott Roth/Scott Roth/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2017 file photo, recording artist Cardi B performs at Power 105.1's Powerhouse at Barclays Center in New York. Cardi B is nominated for Grammy Awards for best rap song and best rap performance. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)
INDIANAPOLIS — GRAMMY Award-winning rapper Cardi B announced her first tour in six years, with a stop planned for downtown Indianapolis.

The "Little Miss Drama Tour" will include a performance at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, March 14, 2026. The tour supports her upcoming second studio album "Am I The Drama?" which releases Friday, September 19.

The 30+ date arena run marks Cardi B's first full headline arena tour and the biggest tour of her career.

Ticket information:

  • Cardi B Artist Presale: Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. (fans must sign up by Sunday, Sept. 21 at 10 p.m. PT)
  • Citi cardmember presale: Monday, Sept. 22 at 7 a.m. through Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 7 a.m.
  • Verizon customer presale: Monday, Sept. 22 at 7 a.m. through Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 7 a.m.
  • General public sale: Thursday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com

The new album follows her record-breaking debut "Invasion of Privacy" and includes the recently released tracks "Outside" and "Imaginary Playerz."

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.