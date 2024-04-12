Cardinal Ritter partners with Colts' Kenny Moore for new educational initiative

INDIANAPOLIS — On Friday afternoon, students at Cardinal Ritter High School had a surprise guest.

"They kept it a big secret," said student Lucas Valle.

Administrators at the school told them they're launching a new initiative called Rise and Shine. Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore and his Love One Foundation will be a part of it.

It's centered around academic excellence and encouraging kids to come to school and perform well.

"Every school has their weakness as far as keeping kids on campus, keeping kids glued in at school," said Moore.

Moore will also be making regular visits to the school.

"From there I’m able to see these kids become adults, go to college one day. I think that’s the intention I have behind it, is just being organic and just wanting the best for them," said Moore.

"I think it’s a good motivation and inspiration because we’ll have him around he’ll be there to support us and encourage us," said student Jenni Cazarez.

Moore says the idea started as a conversation between him and Cardinal Ritter football coach Levar Johson.

"He was my trainer coming out of college," said Moore.

"He's just a good person and when I say he's family, he's family," said Johnson.

Now, the two are coming together to bring a long time vision of Kenny's to life and show students that people care.

"Just him being around and kids being able to connect and see that he's a real human being — that we may see him on Sundays but here, he is in our schools maybe some of that will rub off on them," said Johnson.

The initiative will start next school year.