Suspect arrested after brief chase in Beech Grove; police searching for 2nd suspect

Posted at 7:12 AM, Dec 04, 2023
BEECH GROVE — Police arrested one person and are looking for another after they say the suspects led them on a brief chase in a stolen vehicle Monday morning.

Police said officers spotted two suspects in a suspected stolen vehicle about 3 a.m. in the 4400 block of South Emerson Avenue.

There was a brief chase before the suspects left the vehicle and ran, police said.

One suspect was arrested.

Officers searched the neighborhood with drones and police K-9s but did not find the second suspect, police said.

The vehicle was reported to have been stolen in Lawrence, police said. A rifle was found inside the vehicle, police said.

