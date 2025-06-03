Carmel announces new governance structure for Christkindlmarkt nonprofit

CARMEL — The City of Carmel and Carmel Christkindlmarkt Inc. (CCI), the nonprofit that runs the annual Christkindlmarkt event, have announced changes to CCI's governance structure.

Carmel Mayor Sue Finkam expressed gratitude for the collaboration, stating, “We are optimistic that these updates will establish a solid foundation for our beloved Christkindlmarkt, ensuring this event will be enjoyed for generations to come.”

Key changes to the governance structure will take effect on or after July 1, 2025:



A fifth member will join the CCI Board of Directors, nominated by the Carmel City Council and appointed by the mayor.

Current board chair Maddie Augustus will step down when a new CEO is appointed or when she begins maternity leave. The board will then appoint a new chair.

After Augustus leaves, the City Council will nominate another member for mayoral appointment, returning the board to five members.

Starting in 2026, additional changes include:



Zac Jackson will leave the board.

CCI will update its bylaws to create an eight-member Board of Directors, with four members nominated by the Council and four directly appointed by the mayor.

Carmel City Council President Adam Aasen noted that the Council’s involvement will promote shared responsibility in overseeing CCI, helping maintain the success of the Christkindlmarkt.

As a 501(c)(3) organization, CCI must be controlled by the City of Carmel, which will have the power to appoint a majority of the board. In the new structure, the mayor’s office will appoint four members, with the Council nominating the remaining four, subject to a majority vote.

Julia Davis, acting CEO of CCI, emphasized that these updates are essential for managing the nonprofit's growth. She stated, “We look forward to bringing the Market’s magic back to Carter Green in November.”

Planning for the 2025 Carmel Christkindlmarkt is on schedule, with the opening day set for November 22, 2025.