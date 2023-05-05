Carmel Bakery named one of 100 best brunch spots in America

CARMEL — The month is May, which means Mother's Day is soon approaching. OpenTable has gathered a list of 100 brunch spots in the country to treat our Mother's this year.

Carmel's, The Cake Bake Shop, was chosen as one of the best brunch spots on the list. The bakery has a 4.8 star ranking and over 4,050 reviews.

"We expected the desserts to be delicious but we’re delighted that all the food was excellent. The decorations for the holidays were exquisite," one OpenTable review read.

The review also ranked the bakery with five stars for food, five for service, five for ambience and five stars overall.

The Cake Bake Shop was first opened in Broad Ripple by Gwendolyn Rogers, who proudly flaunts the "women-owned" title.

The Carmel location opened in 2019 and according to the shop's website, they will soon be opening a third location at the BoardWalk at the Walt Disney World Resort in 2023.

Not only can you and your mother enjoy delicious deserts, but the decor of The Cake Bake Shop can provide a picturesque moment for memories or social media.

You'll walk through french doors, look up to sparkling chandeliers, stare in antique mirrors and sit on french inspired furniture surrounded by seasonal decorations.

The bakery is open from 10 am to 10pm from Monday to Sunday, but it is recommended to book a reservation through OpenTable, as seats are known to fill up fast.