Carmel business braces for months-long US 31 closure impact

INDIANAPOLIS — Starting Thursday, southbound U.S. 31/Meridian Street between 106th and 96th streets will be closed through late fall.

Ramps from I-465 to northbound U.S. 31 will also be closed while the Indiana Department of Transportation expands them to two lanes. It’s part of the third phase of four of the Level Up 31 expansion.

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Southbound US 31/Meridian closed from 106th to 96th in Carmel until fall

One business owner, Rose Hughes of Rosie’s Gardens and Hughes Landscape, is caught in the middle of all the construction. Customers already have to navigate through an eyesore of construction on College Avenue, east of the U.S. 31 project, to get into the entrance of Rosie’s Gardens.

Hughes said, “I do think the added difficulty of coming here will make some people not come. Last year, with the College Avenue construction, I would have people flat out tell me they chose not to drive here.”

The family-run garden center, nursery, and landscaping company has been in business for more than 40 years. Hughes said loyal customers have gone out of their way to navigate construction closures just to visit the shop. One customer told her that what used to be a 5-minute drive now takes nearly 40 minutes.

“Our initial sales are OK, but the more off-season, subsequent visits through this summer will dwindle,” Hughes said.

With Carmel city government’s College Avenue construction outside the garden center, and INDOT’s U.S. 31 construction a few blocks west, Rosie’s Gardens is stuck right in the middle. Hughes said, “I don’t feel like the different branches coordinated it very well. Some are state projects; some are city projects. For everyone in the community, it’s important to schedule things.”

Still, at least one loyal customer said he doesn’t mind the inconvenience if it means better roads in the long run. John Nuland said, “Hopefully it will be done on time and not delayed further.

Specific closures from INDOT

Wednesday, May 14

Closure of southbound Meridian Street between 106th Street and 96th Street through late fall.

Closure of 106th Street exit ramp to southbound Meridian Street through late fall.

The 106th Street exit ramp to I-465 will remain open.

Saturday, May 18