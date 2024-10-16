Carmel charging $20 per ticket for State of the City address

CARMEL — Carmel Mayor Sue Finkam is commemorating the end of her first year in office by talking about the city's accomplishments. However, you will have to find cash or a card if you want to listen.

Finkam's State of the City address at The Palladium on Oct. 29 costs $20 per ticket to attend. A city spokesperson told WRTV the event will not be streamed live, but a recording will be posted to Carmel's YouTube channel after the event is over.

Carmel's State of the City is hosted by OneZone, which is Hamilton County's chamber of commerce. A release from the city mentioned box VIP seating available through OneZone, which includes a meet-and-greet with Finkam.

Finkam was elected this past November after previous mayor Jim Brainard retireD after 28 years on the job.

Carmel residents such as Rachel Firestone believe the city is in a great place due to both Brainard and Finkam's work.

"I tell people I'm from Carmel all the time," said Firestone, who moved to Carmel from Huntington Beach, California 18 years ago. "This is a small town that's not-so-small. It's growing and it's a great place to live."

When WRTV asked Firestone if she would pay $20 to attend the State of the City, she said she did not know about the event before the interview but would consider buying a ticket.

"I think Carmel has been pretty much the same [since Finkam was elected]," Firestone said. "I think Carmel is still thriving and has a lot to offer to many people."

Carmel is now Indiana's 5th-most populous city with an estimated population of more than 100,000 residents.