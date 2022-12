CARMEL— Carmel Christkindlemarkt announced they will be closed Friday and Saturday due to extremely cold temperatures.

The market posted on Facebook that they will be closed to protect the safety of staff, vendors, volunteers and visitors.

They will also be closed Christmas Day.

The market plan to reopen Dec.26-Dec.30 from 11 a.m to 9 p.m before the market closes for the season starting Dec. 31.