Carmel Christkindlmarkt announces 2026 season hours and dates

CARMEL, Ind. (WRTV) — The Carmel Christkindlmarkt has released its schedule for the 2026 season.

The annual event showcases German-style holiday traditions, artisan vendors, and seasonal entertainment. Visitors can also enjoy a wide variety of festive food and drinks, along with shopping options for all ages.

A special preview night, Wundernacht, will take place on Nov. 19. This is a 21-and-over event, and tickets will be available for purchase later this year.

Admission to the market is free, and parking is also complimentary.

Regular season hours



Wednesday–Thursday: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday–Saturday: Noon – 9 p.m.

Sunday: Noon – 8 p.m.

Special holiday hours



Nov. 25: Noon – 9 p.m.

Dec. 21–22: Noon – 9 p.m.

Dec. 23: Noon – 9 p.m.

Christmas Eve: Noon – 4 p.m.

The market will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. While entry to the market is free, ice skating at Ice at Carter Green requires a ticket, which will also be available later this year.