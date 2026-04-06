Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
37  WX Alerts
News and HeadlinesLocal News

Actions

Carmel Christkindlmarkt announces 2026 season hours and dates

Capture.PNG
<i>Carmel Christkindlmarkt</i>
Capture.PNG
Posted

CARMEL, Ind. (WRTV) — The Carmel Christkindlmarkt has released its schedule for the 2026 season.

The annual event showcases German-style holiday traditions, artisan vendors, and seasonal entertainment. Visitors can also enjoy a wide variety of festive food and drinks, along with shopping options for all ages.

A special preview night, Wundernacht, will take place on Nov. 19. This is a 21-and-over event, and tickets will be available for purchase later this year.

Admission to the market is free, and parking is also complimentary.

Regular season hours

  • Wednesday–Thursday: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Friday–Saturday: Noon – 9 p.m.
  • Sunday: Noon – 8 p.m.

Special holiday hours

  • Nov. 25: Noon – 9 p.m.
  • Dec. 21–22: Noon – 9 p.m.
  • Dec. 23: Noon – 9 p.m.
  • Christmas Eve: Noon – 4 p.m.

The market will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. While entry to the market is free, ice skating at Ice at Carter Green requires a ticket, which will also be available later this year.