Carmel Christkindlmarkt delays opening to 5 p.m. due to high winds

INDIANAPOLIS — The Carmel Christkindlmarkt postponed its opening on Wednesday due to wind conditions affecting central Indiana.

The popular holiday market announced on Instagram that it would delay opening until 5 p.m. due to high winds sweeping through the area. The market had previously been scheduled to operate special hours today and open at noon.

"It's a windy day! Due to today's high winds, the Carmel Christkindlmarkt will open at 5 p.m.," organizers posted on social media.

Officials said they are closely monitoring weather conditions and will provide updates as needed.

Wind gusts are predicted to reach 45 to 50 miles per hour throughout the day. The strong winds are ushering in a much colder air mass that will significantly drop temperatures over the next few days.

The incoming cold front means Thanksgiving Day will see highs only in the mid-30s. Combined with continued wind, wind chills are expected to make it feel like the teens and 20s.

Market organizers said they will remain open unless weather conditions force another closure, and urged visitors to follow their Facebook and Instagram accounts for the latest updates.

The Christkindlmarkt is a traditional German-style holiday market featuring vendors, food, and seasonal activities that draws thousands of visitors each year during the holiday season.