Carmel Christkindlmarkt named best holiday market in US for fourth time

CARMEL — For a fourth time, the Carmel Christkindlmarkt has been named the best holiday market in the country in the USA Today’s 10Best competition.

Candidates from across the United States were selected by a panel of experts and 10Best editors, and the public was then invited to vote for their favorite market.

The market has only been in existence since 2017 and was voted No. 1 in 2019, 2021 and 2022 as well.

“Every year, we are honored and humbled by the support people have for our Market,” said Maria Murphy, CEO of the Carmel Christkindlmarkt. “We work tirelessly to make sure our Market is as authentic and magical as possible for our visitors, and we are thrilled to be a part of so many families’ holiday traditions.”

Voting took place throughout late November and early December, and participants could vote every day, once per day.

The full list of winners for 2023 includes:



Carmel Christkindlmarkt Bethlehem Christkindlmarkt European Christmas Market Denver Christkindlmarket Old World Christmas Market Downtown Holiday Market Savannah Christmas Market Christkindlmarket Chicago Christmas Village in Philadelphia Kerstmarkt

The Carmel Christkindlmarkt will remain open through December 24, and it will close for the 2023 season beginning December 25.

For more information on the Carmel Christkindlmarkt, click here.