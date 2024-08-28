Carmel establishes commission to improve the quality of life for senior residents

CARMEL — According to Carmel city leaders, seniors are the largest population in the community.

Because of that, the city is looking at ways to improve their quality of life by studying how to make housing more affordable and helping them feel like their voices are heard.

"I would like to see more transportation for seniors. I still drive, but there is going to be a point when I can't drive,” Janet Knuth, an 80-year-old Carmel resident, said.

Suggestions from seniors like Knuth are exactly what the city wants to hear.

The newly established Advisory Commission on Senior Living is seeking input from seniors. Their goal is to give them a way to age in place.

"Various partnerships we could have with our medical providers in town,” Rich Taylor, the Carmel City-Councilor at large, said. “The way that we look at the future development of the community related to housing to make sure we are accommodating the needs of those who are aging and those who want to age in home."

Another goal of this new initiative is to help seniors fight feelings of loneliness and isolation. Some on the committee think part of solving the issue is to meet seniors where they are.

"Educate them in ways that they can receive the information rather than through computers and cell phones,” Carol Applegate, a retired elder law attorney and member of the commission, said. “If they need education on how to use their technology, maybe we can do that as well."

As for the seniors themselves, they say a good first step is to make people aware of resources already available, including senior centers in the community.

“I did not know this existed until last year, it's just a matter of getting the word out as much as anything," Mick Markland, a 74-year-old Carmel resident, said.

The Advisory Commission on Senior Living had its first meeting on Wednesday. Future meetings will be posted on the city’s website.

Meetings are open to the public, where they hope the senior community will engage with what changes they would like to see.

Once the commission has a plan together, they will present it to the Carmel City Council.