Carmel Fire Department prepares for extreme temperatures, tips to stay safe

CARMEL — On Sunday, temperatures in Carmel sat in the single digits.

"It doesn’t matter if it’s 10 below or 110 degrees, we come in 24-hours a day, 365 days a year," said Tim Griffin with the Carmel Fire Department.

Griffin says during extreme cold days many pack extra layers and extra clothes and when on scene they're moving quickly.

"With a fire, one of the things we have to contend with is our water can freeze, so we need to keep our hose lines a little bit cracked," Griffin said. "We want to be cognizant of that and make sure we’re moving them because sometimes when it gets this cold, we need to leave a hose or two until it thaws so it doesn't freeze on the scene."

Griffin says besides fires, they'll see an uptick in calls for busted pipes. He says people should remember to let the water drip in your faucet and open the cabinets.

If your heat does goes out over the next few days, don't use candles or a stove to heat your apartment.

"If that does happen, make sure to head to a hotel or call a family or friend," Griffin said. "If you’re having problems with your heat, you don’t want to try to heat the house by an alternative method."

If you do have to go outside, the Marion County Health Department says make sure you layer up and cover any exposed skin. It only takes a few minutes for frost bite to set in.

"Make sure you have an extra coat and gloves in your car, and make sure your batteries are charged," said Griffin.