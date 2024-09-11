Carmel first responders reflect on 9/11 23 years after the tragedy

CARMEL — On Wednesday morning, Carmel first responders and community members gathered at Veterans Memorial Plaza at 8:46 a.m.

"At that time, the first plane hit," Tim Griffin, with Carmel Fire Department, said.

They were honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice on September 11, 2001.

23 years later, it is also about the firefighters who have died since. The number of deaths from cancer and illness now outpaces the 343 who died in 2001.

"We have individuals starting in the fire system that weren't alive when that happened, so we need to make sure that we remember and honor those who were lost," Griffin said.

The events of that day is what led some at Station 41 to this career path, including Philip Budde, who was just seven-years-old when it happened.

"My dad was in the Marine Corps and he was actually teaching ROTC at Purdue so I was living in West Lafayette at the time," Budde said. "We were getting ready for school and I just remember my mom having this somber look on her face. I don't think I quite comprehended what was going on in the moment, but I was able to be at home and have the news on when the second plane hit."

Budde ultimately chose to put on the boots himself.

"As someone who's in the fire service, it's a reminder that if we have to make that sacrifice, that's what it's about," Budde said.

These firefighters hope people remember the unity 9/11 brought.

"As a country, we became truly whole and were there for each other," Griffin said.

"Seeing how the world's progressed and how we've started to divide again, I really think we need to come back as a country and unite," Budde said.

